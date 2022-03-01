LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catalytic converter thieves have been busy into 2022.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, the department received 357 reports of catalytic converter thefts.
There were 154 reported thefts in the same time period in 2021.
Catalytic converters are part of a car’s exhaust system. Precious metals inside a converter help clean a car’s exhaust. Thieves are going after them because some of those metals are worth more than gold when melted down. People without full insurance coverage can pay as much as a couple thousand dollars to replace a converter. In many instances, thieves are damaging other parts of the exhaust when they cut out a converter from underneath a car.
Some people have purchased model specific metal plates that help prevent a thief from stealing a converter. Some people are also installing wire cages around their converters to prevent theft. Police urge people to park their cars in a garage, if possible. If people don’t have access to a garage, police urge drivers to park their cars in well-lit areas.
Police also recommend drivers etch an identification number in their catalytic converter, such as a vin number, to help police identify a stolen converter if they are found in the possession of someone.
