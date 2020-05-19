LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the owners of a Las Vegas gym said they will reopen their doors despite Gov. Steve Sisolak's orders, Las Vegas police showed up to warn them they could lose their businesses license and go to jail.
CrossFit Apollo is one of more than a thousand valley businesses the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to.
"My detectives in my section have been very busy the last several months," said Special Investigations Lt. Nate Chio.
His team investigates and enforces business compliance. Now Lt. Chio’s unit is busy cracking down on businesses defying Governor Sisolak’s order to stay closed.
"It’s been challenging at times. We’ve responded to over 1,100 calls for service at 1,100 different businesses. Most of the time it's more of an education like, 'Hey, you know you’re not suppose to be open,' and they’re given a written warning. If it’s egregious enough, we’re three months into this now so some of these places, they should have known," said Lt. Chio.
Of those 1,100 businesses, less than a dozen were cited with a license suspension. Lt. Chio said suspending licenses is "the exception rather than the rule."
The owners of CrossFit Apollo said they plan to reopen against Gov. Sisolak’s phased guidelines to fight for all small businesses who are struggling right now.
When Lt. Chio’s unit caught word last week, they showed up to the gym.
“Two officers walked in and began to threaten us with our business license, with jail time," said Co-owner Chad Cole.
Lt Chio and a captain responded, too.
"I was on their video that they posted. I don’t know why they said that we were threatening, we were basically informing them what would happen if they decide to open," said Lt. Chio.
Under Nevada’s Revised Statute Chapter 414, the Governor has the power to declare a State of Emergency.
"He has the ability to pass these laws and regulations during a state of emergency that are in effect laws," said Lt. Chio.
He said for the most part, business owners have been cooperative, but he recognizes people are getting tired.
"I empathize with them, but this is the directives and lawful orders that I have been given and every police officers been given to enforce these directives," said Lt. Chio.
Putting Metro in a bad spot Sisolak. Not nice. Why is Sisolak hiding???
