LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the Strip early Wednesday morning.
About 1 a.m. on September 9, police advised that the shooting happened on Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.
Details of the shooting, which police initially described as "officer-involved," were not provided. It was not yet known if anyone was injured.
Traffic is blocked in the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.