LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released a Use of Force and Vehicle Pursuit Annual 5-Year Statistical Report.
The report was released on Thursday and prepared by Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing (IOCP) and includes examination of non-deadly, deadly use of force incidents, and vehicle pursuits.
The LVMPD outlined the most notable changes in the 2016-2020 5-Year report:
- In 2020, officers responded to more than 1.4 million calls for service and officer-involved shootings (OIS) occurred in 0.0013 percent of those incidents.
- There were 19 OISs in 2020 and 100 percent of suspects were armed.
- The breakdown of OIS incidents in 2020 by the suspect’s race was 5 percent Asian, 21 percent Black, 16 percent Hispanic, and 58 percent white.
- Officers had a 93 percent Body Worn Camera activation rate.
- Most vehicle pursuits lasted five minutes and were initiated because of felony offenses.
- There were 940 non-deadly use of force incidents and the most effective tool was the utilization of a K-9, which was 100 percent effective. The second most effective and common tool was empty hand takedown techniques, which was 92 percent effective.
- A new “Accountability” section has been added to the report and to share how lessons learned within the department are shared with others and lead to departmental improvements. The report is one of many outward facing foundational changes LVMPD has made since beginning reform measures in 2012. The largest changes at the agency became a commitment toward transparency and a shift in culture that led to the agency model to constantly evolve to become better
The LVMPD also outlined "improvements" to LVMPD policy and procedure that have been updated in the report:
- Changing the way officers care for and control subjects in custody.
- Placing restrictions on an officer discharging a firearm at or from a moving vehicle.
- Changes to de-escalation techniques, racial profiling, and implicit bias police training.
- Adding a new “Accountability Section” to highlight improvements to tactics.
The full report is available here:
