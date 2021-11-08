LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bomb threat was called into the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas late Monday morning by phone, according to police.
About 10:01 a.m., the office received the call and evacuated the premises as a precaution, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield told FOX5.
LVMPD cleared the building and everyone was let back in before 12 p.m.
Additional details were not immediately available late Monday morning.
RIGHT NOW: The Regional Justice Center has been evacuated after a bomb threat came in around 10:30 AM. Metro is on scene working to clear the building. Not sure how many people have been evacuated but we’re told RJC is under full operation today. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/W52TwpQXRj— Sophia Perricone (@SophiaPerricone) November 8, 2021
