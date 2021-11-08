LVMPD investigates bomb threat at RJC in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a bomb threat was called into the Regional Justice Center in downtown late Monday morning by phone. (Sophia Perricone/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bomb threat was called into the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas late Monday morning by phone, according to police.

About 10:01 a.m., the office received the call and evacuated the premises as a precaution, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield told FOX5.

LVMPD cleared the building and everyone was let back in before 12 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available late Monday morning.

 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.