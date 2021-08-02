LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A total of 26 rounds were fired during a deadly encounter on the interstate last week after a suspect stole a vehicle, led police on a chase and grabbed a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper's gun, police said in a joint law enforcement press conference Monday afternoon.
What began as a carjacking and robbery on the morning of July 27, led multiple police agencies through valley streets and ultimately to I-15 near Spring Mountain Road just south of Sahara Avenue before the incident turned fatal, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Christopher Darcy.
The carjacking started about 11:19 a.m. near Sunset and Las Vegas boulevards that morning. A construction worker in the area reported to police that the suspect, Douglas Claiborne, was sitting inside his vehicle.
"The victim approached his vehicle and screamed at Claiborne to get out of the car," Darcy said. "The victim attempted to open the doors, but they were locked. Claiborne produced a large kitchen knife and threatened the victim."
Claiborne found the keys inside the car, fled the scene and ran over the victim's foot, Darcy said.
At 11:50 a.m., the stolen 2020 Hyundai was traveling northbound on I-15 near the Speedway exit. LVMPD's air unit attempted to assist Nevada Highway Patrol in their pursuit as the suspect erratically traversed the valley, frequently exiting and entering the freeway between 30-50 mph, Darcy said.
A traffic stop was attempted and NHP Trooper Micah May deployed stop sticks about 12:18 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and the Neon Gateway. It was then that Claiborne intentionally struck May while he stood in the road, Darcy said.
"Trooper May then became lodged in the windshield of the vehicle as Claiborne continued to drive south on the freeway," Darcy said.
After that, several troopers accelerated their vehicles toward the suspect and rammed the Hyundai. Claiborne then grabbed May's weapon.
Four DPS troopers fired their handguns during the encounter, each between three and 14 rounds, totaling 26 shots fired that afternoon.
May was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died of his injuries.
Claiborne was killed during the incident. If he had survived, police say Claiborne would have faced multiple charges, including: murder of a protected person, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny auto and felony evading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.