LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a barricade situation near Warm Springs and Paradise.
Units arrived to the 7200 block of Dingo Court to a report of a resident threatening to shoot their roommates.
"It was reported that the person possible fired shots inside of the residence however no injuries have been reported," police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities are working to de-escalate the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
