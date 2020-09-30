LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a stabbing on a bus on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night.
About 7:23 p.m. on September 30, police were called about a person stabbed on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Paris hotel and casino.
Police said a fight on the RTC bus led to a suspect taking out a knife and cutting the victim. The suspect fled the area, but was soon captured.
The victim was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.
