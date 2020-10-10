LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a person was "attacked" by a group on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said about 7:45 p.m. on October 10, officers were called to the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near The Mirage hotel-casino.
According to police, they found an adult victim who was attacked by a group of unknown people. The victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
It wasn't known how many people were in the group or what led to the attack, but police said they had no suspects in custody as of 11 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
