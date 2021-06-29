LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died after being hit by a truck in the northwest valley on Tuesday evening.
About 5:30 p.m. on June 29, police said they were called to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive for the crash.
Police said the man was crossing Cheyenne outside of a crosswalk and against traffic controls. Evidence at the scene showed the man run into the path of a 2019 Ford F-450, throwing the man to the ground.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Police said he did not have any identification on him.
The driver of the Ford stayed on scene, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
This was LVMPD's 65th traffic-related fatality for 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.