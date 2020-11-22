LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person was hit by a car in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.
About 3 p.m., police responded to Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, west of U.S. 95, for a crash. The crash involved a red Ford sedan and a pedestrian. The person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.
The driver of the sedan was being treated for minor injuries at the scene and was later taken to UMC, police said. It wasn't immediately known if impairment was a factor in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
