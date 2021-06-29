LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died after being hit by a truck in the northwest valley on Tuesday evening.
About 5:30 p.m. on June 29, police said they were called to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive for the crash.
The pedestrian who was hit was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the white truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
Eastbound Cheyenne at Grand Canyon was closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
