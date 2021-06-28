LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian who died five days after a collision with a car in January marks the 63rd traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas Metropolitan police this year.
Police say on January 21, Craig Anderson, 55, was walking outside of a crosswalk on Vegas Drive west of North Jones Boulevard and a collision occurred when he "entered the path" of a car that was traveling eastbound.
The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center with "suspected non-life-threatening injuries." On January 26, the Clark County Coroner's Office informed police that the pedestrian had died.
On Monday, police added Anderson's death to the list of traffic-related fatalities in 2021, after the coroner determined his death was caused by the collision.
