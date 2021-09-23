LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- None of the six who were inside the Rolls Royce driven by New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro on Sept. 17, were wearing their seatbelts, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Ferraro, 34, was arrested on Sept. 17 shortly after the crash, which took place in west Las Vegas before 4 a.m. and left fellow New Haven officer Joshua Castellano dead. After being held at the Clark County Detention Center on DUI and reckless driving charges, Ferraro posted bail on Thursday and is permitted to travel back to Connecticut.
According to the report, Ferraro identified himself as the driver of a 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan, which crashed on Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. Castellano was in the front passenger seat, with two male passengers from Connecticut and two female passengers from San Antonio, Texas, in the rear.
According to Las Vegas police, the arriving officer reported that Ferraro had "watery eyes and strong odor" of alcohol on his breath and person. Ferraro refused all testing when the officer attempted to administer standard field sobriety tests, the report said.
According to the LVMPD investigation and arrest report, the Rolls Royce was traveling westbound on Spring Mountain Road at a high speed when it passed the Decatur Boulevard intersection, left the roadway and struck a Ford Mustang that was exiting a restaurant on the north side of Spring Mountain Road. The Ford was redirected about 90 degrees, and the driver suffered minor injuries.
After striking the Ford, the Rolls Royce struck a wood utility pole, four palm tress, a light pole south of Sago's bar, rolled on its roof and then struck a fire hydrant while rolling back upright. One palm tree was displaced from its roots and landed in the parking lot of Sago's bar, where it struck an unoccupied Scion. The front passenger was ejected, according to the LVMPD report.
The left rear passenger was identified as Matthew Borges, 32, from Connecticut. The right rear passenger was identified as John Truhart, 31, from Connecticut. The two middle seat passengers were identified as Elizabeth Alvarez, 27, and Frida Navaro, 24, from San Antonio. The passengers were treated for minor injuries.
Ferraro was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center after refusing field sobriety tests. A traffic officer ordered a search warrant to obtain blood sample, which was granted and executed at the detention center.
Ferraro is charged with DUI, reckless driving resulting in death, Reckless Driving resulting in substantial bodily harm. He will have a status check hearing on Oct. 7, with a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 27, 2022.
