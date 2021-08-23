LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have opened a public-facing kiosk on the Strip.
The 570-square-foot "kiosk" opened on Monday near Resorts World Avenue on the northeast corner of the Resorts World site.
"The LVMPD Community Safety Hub will promote positive visitor experiences and create a community interface with local law enforcement," said an announcement from the department on Monday.
Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella joined Sheriff Lombardo, Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, and Convention Center Area Command (CCAC) Captain Dori Koren for the dedication.
.@dorikoren: This new public-facing presence on the north side of the strip will help us interact with the some 40 million visitors to Las Vegas each year. pic.twitter.com/OPZoavtlCL— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 23, 2021
“As the newest property on the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is a committed community partner. This new Community Safety Hub is a great opportunity for visitors, locals and Metro to positively engage one another, and we are hopeful that this kiosk will fulfill the vision as an important community resource that enhances the visitor experience,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.
The kiosk is a part of the Convention Center Area Command and will allow for larger police presence in that region, LVMPD said.
