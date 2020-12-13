GENERIC: police, crime scene tape

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives were on scene of an investigation in the east valley on Sunday.

About noon on December 13, Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said police were on scene in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Mojave Road and Charleston Boulevard.

Spencer was expected to provide details at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

