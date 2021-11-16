LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving police in the northeast valley.
According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of North Pecos Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard, around 4:08 p.m. for a reported shooting.
A suspect was taken into custody, police said.
No officers were injured, according to police.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
