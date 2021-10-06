LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police Officer Shay Mikalonis was named the 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, LVMPD shared Wednesday.
According to the department, the award, which is presented by the Major County Sheriffs of America, is given to officers whose actions go above and beyond the call of duty.
🙏💙 CONGRATS SHAY!! 🙏💙LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was named the 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the year by the Major County Sheriffs of America.The award was presented in Boston and his picture was displayed at @fenwaypark (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cSqq2JunPe— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2021
Officer Mikalonis was shot in the line of duty during a protest on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas.
After receiving care at a facility outside the state, Officer Mikalonis recently returned home to Las Vegas where he is continuing his long road to recovery.
LVMPD notes that the award was presented in Boston, and Officer Mikalonis' photo was displayed on the jumbotron at Fenway Park.
