UPDATE (Dec. 20) -- Las Vegas police said an officer injured in a crash Saturday was "doing well" considering the nature of the crash.
"Wanted to say Thank you to all of the people who have reached out reference our motor officer who was involved in the crash on Saturday night. He is doing well considering the nature of the crash. Thank you again for your concern and well-wishes," the department wrote on Twitter.
LVMPD officer with 'serious injury' after 3-vehicle crash on highway
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was seriously injured in a crash Saturday night on the highway.
The LVMPD Traffic Bureau posted on Twitter on Sunday morning that the crash involved three vehicles and was caused by a vehicle that stalled in the travel lane.
"Our motor suffered serious injury, but he is alert and aware of his surroundings," the post said.
One of our motors was in a serious crash during the night on the highway. A vehicle stalled in the travel lane caused the three vehicle crash. Our motor suffered serious injury, but he is alert and aware of his surroundings. pic.twitter.com/9ALs5VoaT0— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 19, 2021
Additional details were not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
