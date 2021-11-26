LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a single-car crash in Laughlin late Thursday night.
According to Las Vegas police, A Chevrolet convertible was traveling south on S. Casino Drive and failed to stop at a red light at Thomas Edison Drive. The car traveled onto a raised center median and struck a large landscape boulder, causing it to rotate and overturn.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin. According to police, he is from Circleville, Ohio.
His death marks the 130th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
