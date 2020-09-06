LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a police shooting in the west valley on Sunday night.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said about 9 p.m. on September 6, they were called to the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way.
According to Capt. Nichole Splinter, police were called to the home for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they said they heard a woman screaming inside.
Through a mesh screen door, police said they saw a man "actively causing lacerations" to the woman. An officer fired at the man once, ending the attack.
The suspect was pronounced dead on scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Splinter said. A child was also in the house at the time.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
No additional details were initially released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.