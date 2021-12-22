LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a fatal crash in the east valley that left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and 2020 Chevrolet Voyager near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street around 7:33 p.m. Dec. 22.
After an investigation, police said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was "riding recklessly by splitting travel lanes and exceeding the speed limit."
At the time of the crash, the rider had applied his brakes, leaving about 250 feet of "pre-impact" friction marks with the bike's tires. He bike slid out from under the rider, causing him to fall to the ground.
"The force of the collision caused the Chrysler to spin approximately ninety degrees clockwise before coming to rest," LVMPD said.
Officials with the Clark County Fire Department attempted to render aid, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Thursday, it is unknown if impairment was a factor.
The Chrysler driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.
His identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
This crash marks the 147th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021. The crash remains under investigation.
