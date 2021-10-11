LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives responded to an incident outside of the Rio Hotel and Casino early Monday morning after a male suspect was seen pointing a handgun at another man, according to Las Vegas police.
About 4:05 a.m. on Monday, authorities spotted a suspect hiding under a car in the parking lot of the hotel-casino in the 3700 W. Flamingo.
The suspect was taken into custody with the help of K9 officers.
"The suspect sustained a minor dog bite to his arm," Lt. David Gordon said.
The victim was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.
