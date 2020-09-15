LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a barricade in the northwest valley Tuesday night.
According to police, dispatchers received reports on September 15 of an armed subject inside a residence on the 5400 Block of Milkwood Lane, near Ann Road and North Durango Drive.
When officers arrived, it was believed that a woman was inside the home injured. The woman was able to leave the home safely, police said.
Police said the man was taken into custody about 9 p.m. without incident. Residents are urged to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.