Crime tape generic night

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a barricade in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

According to police, dispatchers received reports on September 15 of an armed subject inside a residence on the 5400 Block of Milkwood Lane, near Ann Road and North Durango Drive.

When officers arrived, it was believed that a woman was inside the home injured. The woman was able to leave the home safely, police said.

Police said the man was taken into custody about 9 p.m. without incident. Residents are urged to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

 

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.