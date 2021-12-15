LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man got past security and into an employee area of a restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip, before cornering an employee in the bathroom and stabbing him early Tuesday morning.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Kirkland Oates, 55, got into the employee and kitchen area of the restaurant Mon Ami Gabi around 6:17 a.m. on Dec. 14, after holding his hand up to security guards as to show identification. After encountering other employees and taking a knife from the kitchen, he stabbed a victim who sustained a "deep substantial wound" and "permanent" scar, the report said.
Surveillance footage showed security "allowed" Oates to continue behind another employee, after he held his hand up to guards, the report said. After watching the employee in a locker area, Oates then went into the kitchen area, took a knife and pointed it at another employee, who said they picked up a knife to defend himself, unsure of what Oates would do.
Some witnesses said they believed Oates was a new hire. One employee told police they observed Oates walking with the knife handle in his palm, with the blade concealed along his forearm, the report said.
Oates left the kitchen area with the knife and then encountered the victim walking into the bathroom. According to the report and the victim interview, Oates followed the man into the bathroom, blocked the door, took out a knife, stabbed the door and asked "What's up with you?"
The victim told police the man told him to get on his knees, and he complied and pleaded with the man to put the knife down, according to the report. The victim told police Oates swung the knife toward his neck or cheek area, and that he ducked, which led him to be stabbed in the eyebrow.
According to the report, the victim was able to grab the man, call other employees for help, and they were able to get the knife away from him until police arrived and arrested him.
Oates is charged with burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, burglary of a business, attempted murder, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping and battery with a use of a deadly weapon.
FOX5 has reached out to Caesars Entertainment, which owns Paris, for more information about security protocols and for comment.
