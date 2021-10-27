LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot while walking his dogs early Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas police.
The victim was approached by three Hispanic males while on a walking trail near Lighthouse Avenue and Honolulu Street around 1 a.m.
The victim was shot at some point during the encounter, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He was transported to the hospital where his condition was listed as critical.
It is not yet clear what led up to or motivated the shooting. Police are still looking for suspects.
