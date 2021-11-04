LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot and killed near a gas station early Thursday morning.
About 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of gunshots heard at a gas station near Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road.
Authorities located a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. According to police, a suspect had entered the gas station, but no one inside the business was injured.
The suspect remains outstanding.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
