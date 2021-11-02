LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot dead in his backyard in the east valley early Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
On Nov. 2 around 12:54 a.m., police responded in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street, near Desert Inn and Theme roads, to investigate a shooting. Police said arriving officers found a man laying in a backyard with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim was woken up by dogs barking and was shot by an unknown suspect when he stepped out into his backyard.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of kin.
