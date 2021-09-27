LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a shooting at Lorenzi Park over the weekend following a fight in the area, according to Las Vegas police.
About 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 25, LVMPD units were called to 3343 W. Washington Ave. to reports of gunfire. Police found one male with a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene from his injuries, police said.
Another victim in the incident was taken to Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that there was a social gathering at the park with numerous people," police said in a news release. "A fight broke out and evidence at the scene indicates several people began shooting at each other. This incident appears to be gang related."
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain
anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
