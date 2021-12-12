LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night near W. Alexander and Rancho Roads.
On Dec. 11 around 8:39 p.m., police responded to a residence located in the 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the victim was in a vehicle when someone drove by, fired multiple rounds, and fled the area at a high speed.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.