LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police believe a man found dead on Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas may have been run over the night before, according to a media release.
The 62-year-old man was found about 9 a.m. on Oct. 12 in a desert lot at 710 S. Casino Center Boulevard, near Garces Avenue, police said.
Officers found the man covered by a blue tarp "beyond medical treatment." They said tire marks indicated the man may have been run over while he was sleeping under the tarp.
Police said they believe a float from the Las Vegas Pride Parade was in the lot the night before.
About 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, a light-colored pick-up truck with a flatbed trailer being used for a Pride float entered the lot. People from the truck removed decorations from the trailer into the bed of the truck.
Police said the truck then exited the desert lot traveling south on Casino Center.
Anyone with information was urged to call Metro Police at (702) 828-4060 or to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
