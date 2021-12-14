LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas.
The call was reported about 4:46 a.m in the 1200 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Valenta, a 55-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another man on a sidewalk, when the fight escalated. One man was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene.
A suspect is outstanding.
Traffic is impacted. Avoid the area.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
If there is no description of the suspect, that means he is black lol. Fox 5 fake news.
