LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man whose behavior police described as "erratic and violent" died in custody following his arrest at a hotel on Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
According to police, they were called to the Mardi Gras Hotel in the 3500 block of Paradise Road about 5 a.m. on July 28 for a man who had damaged the front door.
The caller told dispatch the man was yelling and "not making sense." Security was unsuccessful in attempts to detain the man.
Officers arrived and chased the man on foot, then contained him next to a building. Police said while they were taking him into custody, he punched an officer in the face.
"Several officers used empty hand tactics to take him into custody. Once he was in handcuffs, they immediately placed him in the recovery position. While he was on the ground, the subject continued to resist and he kicked one of the officers. Due to his erratic and violent behavior, hobbles were placed on the subject’s feet to prevent him from kicking anyone else," police described in a media release.
The man was taken to Clark County Detention Center. During transport, police said the man "repeatedly" banged his head against the car's window.
After arriving to the jail, he was unresponsive. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The man's identity, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
