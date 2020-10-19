LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene Monday afternoon in the west valley where they say a man was "battering employees" of a business.
About 1:39 p.m. on October 19, police responded to the call on the 5000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard. Police said when they responded, they contact the man who "appeared to be in a medical crisis."
Emergency personnel responded and the man was pronounced dead on scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.