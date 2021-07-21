LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a domestic violence shooting Wednesday night in south Las Vegas.
According to police, officers responded to the 2700 block of west Serene Avenue for a reporting shooting involving a husband and wife around 6:50 p.m..
Officers located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a self-inflicted wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman's husband was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
