LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person was killed in what was described as a "possible shooting" Wednesday night.
About 10:30 p.m. on May 19, officers were called to the area of 14th Street and Marlin Avenue, near U.S. 95. A man was dead with "trauma to his body" on scene, Lt. Jesse Roybal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
