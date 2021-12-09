LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he drove his vehicle through a fence at McCarran International Airport.
About 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 8, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police airport units were dispatched to a perimeter fence near the airport off of Wayne Newton Boulevard and east Tropicana Avenue.
According to LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield, 36-year-old Matthew Hancock was taken into custody after crashing his gray Lincoln Continental into the metal barrier near the Mandalay Bay
According to court records, Hancock faces two felony charges of making a false threat of terrorism and dispersing a "hoax substance" and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. It was not immediately clear what the "hoax substance" was Thursday morning.
He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon in Justice Court. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
Jail records indicate Hancock remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
