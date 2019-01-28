LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Antwon Perkins, the man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on Jan. 24, became a suspect in a separate kidnapping and assault case that took place in May 2018.
A spokesperson from LVMPD confirmed Perkins became a suspect in the May 2018 case after he was taken into police custody, although Perkins had not been charged in connection to this case as of Monday afternoon.
In May 2018, an 11-year-old girl was abducted near East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street. Police said a man lured an 11-year-old girl into his car before sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.
Two people later found the girl naked and abandoned in alleyway.
On Jan. 24, Perkins allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl near Farm and Cimarron roads while she was walking to school, police said. Perkins forced the girl inside his black pickup truck and drove to a different location where he sexually assaulted her.
According to police, he dropped off the girl near the area where she had been abducted. The girl immediately notified school officials, who then called Metro Police.
Once Perkins was captured after an hours-long standoff with officers the next day, Metro Police's Sex Crimes Bureau Lt. David Valenta said Metro would investigate to determine if Perkins was suspected of any other crimes.
"This is a very brazen, violent crime," Valenta said of the 12-year-old's kidnapping and assault. "From my experience working sex crimes, most people do not start out at this level. So we will absolutely be looking into that."
Perkins was employed with the Nevada Department of Corrections from April 3, 2015 to Sept. 9, 2015 as a correctional officer at High Desert State Prison, a spokesperson from NDOC said.
He was hired as a plumber in Sept. 2017, according to a McCarran Airport spokesperson. Perkins was on authorized leave without pay status at McCarran and his badge was deactivated.
