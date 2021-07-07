LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a "malicious act" that they say led to $80,000 in damages and disrupted traffic in Enterprise in mid June.
On June 14 around 7:34 a.m., patrol officers assisted the Clark County Fire Department with traffic control at Wigwam and Westwind as the fire department dealt with soybean oil going across the roadway.
LVMPD detectives determined the oil was coming out of a rail car that had been tampered with near the 8900 block of Kens Court near Blue Diamond and Jones Boulevard. Detectives obtained video surveillance that shows three white men arriving near the rail car in an off-road vehicle. The individuals are seen going underneath the tanker car prior to the contents being released.
The suspects are described as three white male adults in their early 20s. Their vehicle is a four-door Razor with black doors, blue fenders, and a white roof.
Las Vegas police provide surveillance video of the suspects and the vehicle:
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-4809 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
