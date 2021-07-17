LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One year after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Erik Lloyd lost his life to COVID-19, the law enforcement community came together to remember him and help the families of other fallen officers.
On Saturday, Nevada Coin Mart partnered with the police department to raise money for the Injured Police Officers Fund. Lloyd was the president of IPOF until his death in July 2020.
They hosted a pop-up shop in the west valley with items like shirts and mugs up for sale. Proceeds went to benefit Lloyd's family, and the families of other fallen officers.
The owner of Nevada Coin Mart was a close friend of Lloyd's. He said he had a duty to help out.
"It's really about talking to an officer, saying thank you. Because they do feel it. And so, we want to keep everything we can always in the front light, to make sure that no officer that is ever lost in the line of duty, or in the injured police officers fund, or hurt, we want to make sure that they're taken care of," said Neil Sackmary, owner of the shop.
Sackmary said he wants to hold fundraisers like this one every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.