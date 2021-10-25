LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle involving a juvenile driver Sunday night in Spring Valley, according to Las Vegas police.
According to an investigation, about 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 24, a purple 1995 Harley Davidson was making a left turn to head eastbound from Tenaya Way to Patrick Lane when a 2008 Honda Accord drove into oncoming lanes, hitting the motorcycle. The Honda was speeding and crossed lanes "to pass a vehicle that was stopped" while waiting to make a left turn onto Tenaya Way, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.
The rider was transported to UMC for treatment, where he later died.
According to LVMPD Traffic Bureau, the Honda driver displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
The 59-year-old rider's death marks the 116th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021. The identity and cause of death of the rider is pending an investigation by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The crash remains an open investigation. Additional details regarding the Honda driver were unknown Monday morning.
