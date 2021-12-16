LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday morning with a Jeep Cherokee near Wetlands Park. No injuries were reported.
The collision happened about 5:25 a.m. in the area of Broadbent Boulevard and Kimberly Avenue near Tropicana Avenue.
No impairment was suspected in the crash. A citation has not been issued as the investigation is ongoing.
The intersection will be "modified" but not closed, police said.
Both parties will be evaluated by medical teams as a precaution.
