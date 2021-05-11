LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- LVMPD Homicide Detectives are investigating after a body was found in a burnt vehicle just east of Las Vegas on May 9.
According to a news release, on May 9 at 5:16 a.m., Las Vegas police were notified by the Clark County Fire Department of a body located inside a burnt vehicle on a Bureau of Land Management property near State Route 147 mile marker 9, just east of Las Vegas.
LVMPD Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a burnt vehicle just east of Las Vegas. Click here for more: https://t.co/SIXfZnrrtC#BREAKING #LVMPD #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/C3tbBEDK0T— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 11, 2021
The release states that LVMPD's Homicide Section was notified and responded. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
