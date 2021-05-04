LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a police shooting in the east valley on Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened about 8:16 p.m. on May 4 at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of E. Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road.
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in an apartment complex near E. Charleston Blvd. and N. 30th St. This is a dynamic event. The public is advised to avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 5, 2021
Details of the shooting were not immediately available. Avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
