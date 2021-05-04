Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a police shooting in the east valley on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened about 8:16 p.m. on May 4 at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of E. Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road. 

Details of the shooting were not immediately available. Avoid the area. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Las Vegas police at the media staging area for a police shooting on May 4, 2021, near Fremont and Atlantic streets.

