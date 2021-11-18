LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are on scene at a second Thursday morning homicide, this time in downtown Las Vegas.
About 5:57 a.m., police were called to 600 E. Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard to a report of a "man down" in an open apartment. Authorities found a man dead inside, according to Lt. Jeff Swanbeck.
Siegel Suites Bonanza was blocked off by police tape during the homicide investigation.
No other details were immediately available Thursday morning.
