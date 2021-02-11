LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon near Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd.
According to police, the collision involves a sedan and a pedestrian.
Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard are currently closed to traffic.
Police advise to expect delays as the investigation is ongoing.
