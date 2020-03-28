LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to Las Vegas police, a father killed his two sons and then turned the gun on himself in a northeast valley murder suicide late Friday night.
About 10:28 p.m. March 27, Las Vegas police received a call about a father brandishing a gun inside a home in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way near Las Vegas and Lamb Boulevards. The call taker heard gunshots in the background and the reporting individual stopped answering questions over the phone, Las Vegas police said in a release Saturday.
Two victims were found dead inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
The shooter was later identified as 45-year-old Alejandro Figueroa. His death was a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide Detective Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed to FOX5 that the investigation involved a family.
Police said Figueroa had been drinking prior to the shooting and accidentally discharged his weapon. Figueroa became upset when one of his sons alerted authorities to the initial gunfire, prompting the fatal shooting and suicide, according to a release.
The identities of the victims and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
SWAT responded to the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
