LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have extended for another year a program that helps identify undocumented prison inmates.
The program is called 287-G. According to the Clark County Detention Center, ICE made a request to extend the program in June.
The 287-G program uses a set criteria to determine if detainees will be sent to an ICE detention center.
"They are then screened through this criteria and if they fit that criteria they are then flagged by officers to be sent over to ICE agency for them to then determine through a federal hearing, and federal judge, what is going to happen to them," said Lt. Yancey Taylor of the Clark County Detention Center.
The criteria includes whether or not the inmate was born in a foreign country, if the inmate has verbally said they were born in a foreign country or if they have an Alien ID number.
The move to extend the program is not sitting well with immigrants rights activists and the ACLU of Nevada.
ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said in a statement:
LVMPD's decision to extend its partnership with ICE raises many questions around the program as it continues to operate without transparency.
Metro police and the CCDC officials maintain the program is being used in conjunction with Sheriff Joseph Lambardo’s orders to quell violent crime in Las Vegas.
"We have nothing to hide within the Clark County Detention Center. Once again, we are only dealing with individuals that have been arrested for probable cause, that have been brought to jail under law for them to be screened possibly for 287-G," said Taylor.
Processing any detainee takes about 20-35 minutes depending on the severity of the crime. LVMPD said housing a detainee under the 287-G program is no different than any other inmate.
"We do not separate our ICE immigration detainees from any other pre-trial detainee inside the Clark County Detention Center ... we're focusing on charges, not nationality and not language spoken," said Taylor.
So far in 2019, CCDC has booked 40,000 inmates in total. Of those 40,000, more than 3,700 have been screened under the 287-G program and 647 have been transferred into ice custody.
The 287-G program is due to expire in June 2022.
