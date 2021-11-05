LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From an officer who rescued people from a burning motel, to an officer who stopped an attack on a man as it was happening, to three officers who lost their lives to COVID-19; all were honored at the Best of the Badge Gala at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort Friday night.
Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot and paralyzed during protests on the LAs Vegas Strip, was given a standing ovation by his law enforcement family. Mikalonis was honored with a Purple Heart and Medal of Valor for his bravery in the line of duty.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the Eighth Annual Best of the Badge Gala hosted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is meant to honor courageous officers who have gone above and beyond to serve their community.
“Quite often they don’t get that recognition. They don’t have that a citizen that comes up and just says ‘thank you,’ stick out there hands out and say, ‘thank you, thank you for what you do,’” Lombardo said.
Three officers: Lt. Erik Lloyd, Officer Jason Swanger and Sgt. Douglas King died after contracting COVID-19. They were recognized in memoriam during the gala.
In all, 100 officers, staff, EMT and everyday citizens who helped police in extraordinary circumstances received honors.
Detective Juan Contreras was honored for being fearless, stopping a deranged gunman who knocked on the door of a stranger and went on the attack. The officer was able to get ahold of the gun and deescalate the situation.
“There’s a lot of good people out there and there’s a lot of bad people out there and this profession needs those people to stand up and stand up to those bad people,” Contreras said.
December 2019, flames erupted in the Alpine Motel and officer Ryan Levy was first on scene and pulled up to people jumping from the building. He climbed onto a power box, up to a window and started pulling people out. Friday night, Levy was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions.
“It’s a feeling that is kind of indescribable being able to help the citizens of the community… we are there to help those people in need and that night they really needed help and I was glad I was there to help them,” Levy said.
Also honored for his heroic actions, Sgt. Charles Brotherson who was not far from an apartment complex where a shooting was reported. He rushed to the scene and performed life saving measures on woman he said was shot ten times. Nyaira Humphrey survived the shooting and is one of the many in the community who have seen firsthand the heroic actions of the men and women of LVMPD.
The ceremony was skipped last year due to COVID-19, so two years’ worth of awards were handed out.
