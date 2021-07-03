LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a body found Saturday morning as homicide, they said.
About 11 a.m. on July 3, a caller told 911 they found a body inside an apartment in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
Officers determined the man's death was suspicious in nature and homicide was called in to investigate.
As of Saturday night, police said they had not identified a suspect or a motive in the killing.
The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information was asked contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
